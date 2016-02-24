Kesha Posts Statement About Legal Case on Facebook: “This Is About Being Free from My Abuser”



Photo via Kesha on Facebook

For more than a year, Kesha has been caught in a complicated legal battle with longtime producer Dr. Luke and their mutual label, Sony, in which she has claimed that he abused her and sexually assaulted her. Since September, it’s been public that Kesha cannot, under the terms of the suit, pursue her music career in any meaningful capacity, and that position was upheld in an injunction in New York last week. Since the hearing, Dr. Luke has spoken out on Twitter claiming innocence, while fans and pop stars like Taylor Swift have come out in public support of Kesha. Others have remained silent. Kesha herself has avoided any lengthy comment.

Today, she posted a statement on her Facebook thanking people for the support she’s received. “Other entertainers who knowingly put their own careers at stake by supporting me, I will be forever grateful,” she wrote. She went on to add, “All I ever wanted was to be able to make music without being afraid, scared, or abused. This case has never been about a renegotiation of my record contract – it was never about getting a bigger, or a better deal. This is about being free from my abuser. I would be willing to work with Sony if they do the right thing and break all ties that bind me to my abuser.”

She then continued in more general terms, encouraging other victims of abuse to speak out and seek support, concluding, “I believe in supporting my fellow human beings in being SAFE.” Read the full text of her statement below:

I’m so, so beyond humbled and thankful for all of the support I’vereceived from everyone. Words cannot really express…

