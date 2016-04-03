Kesha Stated Sony Offered Her “Freedom” From Label If She Recants Rape Allegations

Last February, a judge ruled against Kesha in her court case to be released from her record contract with Sony, thereby keeping her squarely in place with the label and under her alleged abuser, Dr. Luke. In the weeks following, we’ve seen her go to Facebook to speak about her legal case, as well as on stage at the Nashville Equality Dinner. Today, she took to Instagram to write about a new development in the case, stating that Sony offered her an out from her contract if she would recant her allegations against Dr. Luke.

She wrote, “so. I got offered my freedom IF i were to lie. I would have to APOLOGIZE publicly and say that I never got raped. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS behind closed doors. I will not take back the TRUTH. I would rather let the truth ruin my career than lie for a monster ever again.”

Sony has not responded to her allegations at this time.