Khal Drogo of ‘Game of Thrones’ May Have Died But His Taste in Death Metal Will Last Forever





I don’t know much about Game of Thrones, but I do know quite a bit about metal, so I was pleasantly surprised to see that Khal Drogo (who is apparently some kind of undead warlord?), has really solid taste in the heavy stuff. A recent Spotify playlist attributed to the character (i.e. an extremely brutal HBO intern) features choice cuts from a host of classic death and grind bands, from Entombed to Morbid Angel. Honestly, it does make sense that a character who probably spends his days hacking fellow barbarians to death would get down with Dying Fetus and Bloodbath (a little on the nose, there) so kudos to whatever mortal assembled this playlist.

The whole playlist is a who’s who of dope death and/or grindcore bangers, and provides an excellent soundtrack to whatever activity you may be into—whether you’re bathing in the blood of your enemies or just trying to get home without disemboweling anyone on the subway.