Killer Mike Speaks at Bernie Sanders’s Atlanta Rally: “Stay Confronting the Bullshit at Every Turn”

Yesterday, Killer Mike—yes, that Killer Mike, the Atlanta rapper who tweets “Happy 420 y’all” and makes up half of America’s premier cat rap duo Run the Jewels—had lunch with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Atlanta. They went to iconic ATL soul food spot Busy Bee and created what is maybe the best photo of the 2016 election so far:

.@KillerMike and @BernieSanders sit down for a coke at Atlanta’s Busy Bee’s cafe pic.twitter.com/P3HtCwcTsu — MaryAlice Parks (@maryaliceparks) November 23, 2015

But that wasn’t all. Killer Mike also spoke at Sanders’s rally last night. In a Run the Jewels sweatshirt. And it was an instant classic speech. If you had any doubts about Mike running for office someday, this should dismiss them instantly. Here’s how he opened:

If you’re from Atlanta Georgia you may be familiar with a young man who grew up not far from here. His name was Martin King. Now I know this is the part where usually it’s a black minister in front of you and usually you get all warm and cozy inside and usually you hear about ‘I have a dream’ and us holding hands and going for ice cream. That’s not why I’m here today. I’m not here to talk about benevolent politicians that are going to come and save the day for you. I’m not here to talk about a dream that we think is unobtainable so we settle for less. I’m not here to talk about a utopian society where everyone is forgiven and no one has to pay for past debts. I’m talking about, what I’m talking about today, is the Martin King post-the Washington march, the Martin King present the war on poverty, Martin King against the war machine that uses your sons and your nephews to go to other lands and murder. I’m talking about a revolutionary.

He went on to discuss some of Sanders’s specific policy proposals and dismiss the idea that he’s unqualified to speak on these issues because he’s a rapper:

I am here as a proponent for a political revolution that says ‘healthcare is a right of every citizen.’ I am here because working class and poor people deserve a chance at economic freedom, and, yes, if you work 40 hours a week you should not be in poverty. That’s why I’m here.

I didn’t come here to lollygag ’cause I rap. This could be y’all’s last time seeing me ’cause I got tours to go on, I got jets to fly on, and I ain’t lyin. But while I’m here I have to tell you that in my heart of hearts I truly believe that Senator Bernie Sanders is the right man to lead this country.

And I believe it because he unlike any other candidate, said ‘I would like to restore the Voting Rights Act.’ He unlike any other candidate said ‘I would like to end this illegal war on drugs that disproportionately targets minorities and poor.’ Unlike any other candidate in my life he says that education should be free for every citizen of this country.

Now I only have a few minutes, but as I read the Atlanta Journal Constitution comments about me speaking tonight one jumped out that broke my heart. It said ‘I don’t listen to rap, and I will no longer be listening to Bernie Sanders.’ And I just want to say that whoever wrote that, before I was a rapper I was a son of Atlanta. Before I ever wrote one rhyme and word on paper, before that, I was a black man in America. And before I ever learned how to dance to jig, I gave a damn about American politics, I gave a damn about the people of America, and I took to the streets and I advocated.

Finally, he closed out the night with words of enouragement to the supporters there to “stay encouraged, stay invigorated, stay confronting bullshit at every turn” and some words from his raps: “I don’t trust the church or the government / a Democrat Republican / a pope or a bishop or those other men.” Watch the full speech below, and, in case you’d like a more fun and accessible dose of politics because this is, after all, a music website, check out the video for “Untitled,” which includes the lyrics he quoted:

