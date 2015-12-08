Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Named Their Baby Saint West



Screenshot of the announcement website

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a baby boy this weekend. Like everyone on the planet, we were very curious what his name would be. One does not simply join the Kardashian-West family with some pedestrian-ass name like Sam or George. Their last child has an entire direction on the compass named after her! So what is it?

Please welcome Saint West, 8 pounds and one ounce, to the family. The announcement was done via a blog post, obviously.

Obviously, his name is holy. Every member of the family is canonized. The Holy Yee-See if you will. SWISH!