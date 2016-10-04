Kim Kardashian West Robbed at Gunpoint in Paris

Kim Kardashian​ West was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night in a private apartment in Paris.

A police official told the Associated Press that five armed men posing as police officers tied her up in the bathroom then stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth around €6m (£5.2m) and a ring worth around €4m (£3.4m)​ before fleeing the scene on bikes. The gang are said to have kidnapped and handcuffed a night guard who led them to Kardashian’s room. The incident prompted Kanye West to cut short his performance​ at the Meadows music and arts festival in Queens short, citing a “family emergency.”

Videos by VICE

Kardashian West was in the city for Paris Fashion Week along with Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian. Kim boarded a private jet back to the U.S. on Monday morning, accompanied by her assistant and personal bodyguard Pascal Duvier, who was pictured out with Kourtney around the time of the incident. It is thought that North and Saint were not involved.

​The family has been silent on social media since the incident, but a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was left “badly shaken but physically unharmed.”