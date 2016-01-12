Copenhagen’s Kim Kim Destroys What You Know About Music Videos in “X.I.P.”

“X.I.P.” is not so much a music video as it is an audiovisual journey into the darkest corners of Danish artist Kim Kim’s mind. In the video, Kim Kim – AKA Kim Richard Adler Mejdahl, whom you may remember from his chilling tale of how he got revenge on his dead, alcoholic father – fuses three songs from his upcoming debut album Amulet set to drop in March of this year: “Xray Sex”, “I See” and “Psychic Spasm” (“X.I.P.”, get it??)

Spawned of all things unsettling and alarming, “X.I.P.” comes at you with everything from creepy shadows, loads of blood, huge Great Dane beast-dogs, murder by chain, palm trees and a dude rocking out in a pet store. Like a black hole, it will suck you in and devour you and like those pictures of decaying lungs on cigarette packs, its sole purpose seems to be to freak you out as you’re doing something you enjoy and are going to keep doing anyway.

Videos by VICE

The first song, “Xray Sex”, is a no-holds-barred onslaught of hard-thumping, scooter-bro electronica that lowers your defenses for the bone-numbing, shivers-down-your-back creepfest that is “I See”. This second song features some New Agey throat-singing, guaranteed to be the scariest shit you have heard since that dead Japanese chick from The Grudge opened her mouth. Finally, this experimental ode to evil ends in “Psychic Spasm”, a glorious blast of tropical noise pop.

If you consider yourself a connoisseur of the demented and the twisted like we do, throw yourself over the edge into this chaotic perfect storm. You’ll be glad you did. Or you’ll spend the rest of your life sucking your thumbs in a room with padded walls.