Kindness’ Video for “This Is Not About Us” Is Totally Milli Vanilli-esque

I honestly think it’s about time we reappraised Milli Vanilli. This Kindness track—”This Is Not About Us”—is definitely the finest tune from this forthcoming album, Otherness (out next week), and now there’s a video, which brings us to the Milli Vanilli reference. This video is brilliantly simple: it’s all about the choreography and Kindness’ loose-limbed moves, which in turn recall MV circa “Girl You Know it’s True” and “Baby Don’t Forget My Number,” and a little but of C&C Music Factory.

Holla at those muted horns and Kindness’ lovely, limber dancing partner. Our Kindess interview also drops next week, we’ll keep you posted.