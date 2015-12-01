It’s Official! King Krule Is Releasing a New Album, Book, and Film with His Brother

Last week we posted news that King Krule would be releasing new music soon. Well, put the tea down and remove all breakables from the desk, because today we know all the details.

As reported earlier by DIY, King Krule will be releasing a new record called A New Place 2 Drown under his own name Archy Marshall on December 10th. It’s going to be twelve tracks of brand new music, clocking in at 37 minutes long. And, according to his publisher Topsafe, this will be accompanied with a book and a short film, essentially making the release a “multi-displinary volume of work”.

The whole thing has been created with Archy’s brother, Jack (who was involved with the artwork for Krule’s last album) and Will Robson Scott. With this, and a debut solo album from Ratking’s Wiki due next week featuring Micachu, Skepta and Lee Bannon, it’s going to make all of our end of year album lists look stupid huh? Oh well. You can find more info on the Topsafe website here. Tracklist below: