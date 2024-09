In a land far, far away, love flourishes in a kingdom quite unlike any other. In mushroom-shaped homes and old dormitories, a community of dwarfs – all less than 51 inches tall – can be found singing, dancing and performing on a daily basis for visiting tourists.

In this episode of The VICE Guide to Travel, we send VICE magazine’s creative director, Annette Lamothe-Ramos, to visit the controversial theme park, Kingdom of the Little People.