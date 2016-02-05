König Pushes and Pulls You Through a Big City Love Story in “Svært At Forsvinde”

From a basement in Nørrebro comes this warm, soul-poppy feel-blast of a pop ballad from the Danish duo, that’ll thaw you right out of that winter depression. “Svært At Forsvinde” (“Hard To Disappear”) is the first new track we’ve heard from König in a year’s time and it’s a bit less powerpuffy and a bit more tear-welling than previous tracks like “Jeg Ved Det Godt“. That being said, it’s nicely spiced up with some no-bullshit spitfire from fellow basement-dweller, Lord Siva.

König – AKA vocalist Christina König and instrumentalist Emil Falk – is set to drop their first EP, staying true to their sonic universe, while experimenting with a more refined sound. Over synth-beats that provide a consistent heartbeat-like thump thoughout the song, König’s full bodied, confident vocals blend together with Lord Siva’s in a sharp fusion of tenderness and fury. All the while, the video ushers us through a cross-section of metropolitan love and emotion, leaving us both gripped and dusting off the memories of the one that got away.

Slap it on and jump around, have a cry, sing along in the shower, do whatever you gotta do – König’s got you covered all the way.