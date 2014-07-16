Kreayshawn Got Catfished by a Fake Diplo

Last night, Kreayshawn announced that she got catfished by a fake Diplo. She took to her depressingly under-furnished office decorated with Dragon Ball Z and Bakugan posters to record a vlog about her experience:

The backstory: Life goes on for Kreayshawn after the flop of her album and gives birth to her son Dominic. She starts living that straight mommy life, giving up lean, and staying in at night. A few nights ago, she goes back into an old GMail account and starts reliving the wild times. Oh look, there’s Diplo’s dick pic that he sent. She decides she’ll hit him up on Twitter DM to remind him of his sexual transgression as a playful goof:

About an hour later she tweets: