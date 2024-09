Everyone has a story about Nirvana and what they meant to them. This month, the much anticipated documentary on Kurt Cobain premieres—in UK theaters on April 10 and on HBO in the States on May 4—and to keep you excited, they just released a new clip. Watch it above. There are shirtless men with long hair moshing, which is probably what you expect, but hey, this is Kurt Cobain! You wanna watch it anyway. Then read our interview with the doc’s director.