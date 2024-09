This Friday, September 25 marks the release date of Kurt Vile’s new album b’lieve i’m goin down… via Matador records. In advance of its release, today Kurt is streaming the record in its entirety through four radio stations, namely KEXP (Seattle), WXPN (Philadelphia), WFUV (New York City), and KCMP (Minneapolis). The record is a followup to 2013’s Wakin on a Pretty Daze, and you can stream the new record below.