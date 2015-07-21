Let’s Get Ripped and Listen to Kurt Vile’s New Song “Pretty Pimpin”

Ah, Kurt Vile. One of indie rock’s greatest assets for any and all moments of life—his chill, smoke-friendly sound makes every situation better, whether that’s walking down the street in sunshine or sitting alone in your bedroom at 3 AM with half a joint. He’s consistently one of the strongest voices in current music, and the Philly-based songwriter just shared a track called “Pretty Pimpin,” along with a video, directed by Daniel Henry, that features him waking up and walking through his every day life. Appropriate, huh? Extremely chill. The track comes from his new record b’lieve i’m goin down out September 25 on Matador Records. You can pre-order it here, and watch the video for “Pretty Pimpin” below.