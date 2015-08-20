PREMIERE: Listen to Kylesa’s Spacey, Soaring New Track, “Shaping the Southern Sky”



Photo courtesy of Kylesa

Since they first emerged from Savannah, Georgia in 2001, Kylesa has grown a reputation as one of the most exciting and divergent heavy bands to rise from the American south. Early on, the bandmates agreed they would not behold themselves to stylistic confines or limitations, and have kept that modus operandi intact through multiple lineup changes and artistic shifts. Over seven studio albums, including the upcoming Exhausting Fire (out 10/2 via Season of Mist), Kylesa has incorporated a wild array of influences, crossing boundaries between punk, psychedelic, hardcore, metal, ambient noise, and more with signature musical elements that ensure Kylesa always sounds unmistakably like Kylesa, no matter how far its experimentations reach.

“Shaping the Southern Sky,” the second track to be revealed from Exhausting Fire, finds Kylesa in peak form, exuding a steady determination and control while brandishing thick, Southern metal riffage and spacey, psychedelics before culminating in the sort of soaring guitar heroics that would make Thin Lizzy proud. “I am going to throw caution to the wind / Gonna take a chance again,” co-vocalist / guitarist Laura Pleasants sings in the verses’ opening phrases. Taken on its own, the line seems to sum up the band’s approach to its craft, but in context of the song, it may just ignite your risk-taking side, too.

8/29 in Durham, NC at Motorco

8/31 in Charlottesville, Va at The Southern

9/1 in New York, NY at Gramercy Theater

9/2 in Montreal, QC at Cafe Campus

9/3 in Toronto, ON at Mod Club Theater

9/4 in Chicago, IL at Reggie’s

9/5 in St. Louis, MO at Ready Room

9/6 in Louisville, KY at Zanzabar

9/7 in Augusta, GA at Sky City

10/6 in St. Petersburg, FL at State Theatre

10/7 in Miami, FL at Grand Central

10/8 in Orlando, FL at The Social

10/9 in Savannah, GA at Jinx

10/10 in Asheville, NC at New Mountain

10/13 in Columbus, OH at The Basement

10/14 in Grand Rapids, MI at Pyramid Scheme

10/16 in Cleveland, OH at Grog Shop

10/17 in Pittsburgh, PA at Altar Bar

10/19 in Boston, MA at Brighton Music Hall

10/20 in Philadelphia, PA at Black Box at Underground Arts

10/23 in Richmond, VA at The Broadberry

10/24 in Washington, DC at Rock & Roll Hotel

10/25 in Atlanta, GA at The Drunken Unicorn

11/7 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

11/8 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

11/6 in Pomona, CA at The Glass House

11/10 in San Diego, CA at The Irenic

11/11 in Phoenix, AZ at Club Red

11/13 in Austin, TX at Red 7

11/14 in Houston, TX at Warehouse Live

11/15 in Dallas, TX at The Prophet Bar

11/17 in Colorado Springs, CO at The Black Sheep

11/18 in Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall

11/19 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

11/21 in Portland, OR at Hawthorne Theatre

11/20 in Boise, ID at Neurolux

11/22 in Seattle, WA at The Crocodile