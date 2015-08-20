PREMIERE: Listen to Kylesa’s Spacey, Soaring New Track, “Shaping the Southern Sky”

Photo courtesy of Kylesa
Since they first emerged from Savannah, Georgia in 2001, Kylesa has grown a reputation as one of the most exciting and divergent heavy bands to rise from the American south. Early on, the bandmates agreed they would not behold themselves to stylistic confines or limitations, and have kept that modus operandi intact through multiple lineup changes and artistic shifts. Over seven studio albums, including the upcoming Exhausting Fire (out 10/2 via Season of Mist), Kylesa has incorporated a wild array of influences, crossing boundaries between punk, psychedelic, hardcore, metal, ambient noise, and more with signature musical elements that ensure Kylesa always sounds unmistakably like Kylesa, no matter how far its experimentations reach.
Videos by VICE
“Shaping the Southern Sky,” the second track to be revealed from Exhausting Fire, finds Kylesa in peak form, exuding a steady determination and control while brandishing thick, Southern metal riffage and spacey, psychedelics before culminating in the sort of soaring guitar heroics that would make Thin Lizzy proud. “I am going to throw caution to the wind / Gonna take a chance again,” co-vocalist / guitarist Laura Pleasants sings in the verses’ opening phrases. Taken on its own, the line seems to sum up the band’s approach to its craft, but in context of the song, it may just ignite your risk-taking side, too.
8/29 in Durham, NC at Motorco
8/31 in Charlottesville, Va at The Southern
9/1 in New York, NY at Gramercy Theater
9/2 in Montreal, QC at Cafe Campus
9/3 in Toronto, ON at Mod Club Theater
9/4 in Chicago, IL at Reggie’s
9/5 in St. Louis, MO at Ready Room
9/6 in Louisville, KY at Zanzabar
9/7 in Augusta, GA at Sky City
10/6 in St. Petersburg, FL at State Theatre
10/7 in Miami, FL at Grand Central
10/8 in Orlando, FL at The Social
10/9 in Savannah, GA at Jinx
10/10 in Asheville, NC at New Mountain
10/13 in Columbus, OH at The Basement
10/14 in Grand Rapids, MI at Pyramid Scheme
10/16 in Cleveland, OH at Grog Shop
10/17 in Pittsburgh, PA at Altar Bar
10/19 in Boston, MA at Brighton Music Hall
10/20 in Philadelphia, PA at Black Box at Underground Arts
10/23 in Richmond, VA at The Broadberry
10/24 in Washington, DC at Rock & Roll Hotel
10/25 in Atlanta, GA at The Drunken Unicorn
11/7 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre
11/8 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
11/6 in Pomona, CA at The Glass House
11/10 in San Diego, CA at The Irenic
11/11 in Phoenix, AZ at Club Red
11/13 in Austin, TX at Red 7
11/14 in Houston, TX at Warehouse Live
11/15 in Dallas, TX at The Prophet Bar
11/17 in Colorado Springs, CO at The Black Sheep
11/18 in Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall
11/19 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
11/21 in Portland, OR at Hawthorne Theatre
11/20 in Boise, ID at Neurolux
11/22 in Seattle, WA at The Crocodile