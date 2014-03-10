Listen to La Dispute’s Totally Unclassifiable New Album, ‘Rooms Of The House’

Trying to categorize La Dispute is an utter waste of time. It’s a shame too because categorizing bands is the preferred hobby of music fans aside from complaining about the prices of ticket fees and claiming to have liked bands back “when they were good.” But trying to box La Dispute into a musical corner is a particularly worthless endeavor. People have tried. The band has had über-specific and often nonsensical genre labels thrown at them like “post-punk” or “experimental melodic hardcore” or “post-ska jazz-infused prog-rock screamo revival” or whatever. It’s all pointless. La Dispute exist completely outside the confines of classification. And by doing so, it’s brought them here, to Rooms Of The House, their third and most uncategorizable album.

Rooms Of The House showcases La Dispute’s drift out into waters that no one else is swimming in. And while the band is often likened to contemporaries like Touché Amoré as well as past heavyweights like Thursday and At The Drive-in, Rooms Of The House is distinctly their own and can more closely be described as the fully realized vision cultivated by the band on their previous two albums. Their trademark poetry-heavy lyrics and speak-shouting style of vocals are prominently on display, except this time, La Dispute has managed to trim away all the fat until they had a tight, laser-crafted finished product. You can listen to Rooms Of The House in its entirety below and buy it here. Go ahead and categorize it if you want, but you’re wasting your time.

Videos by VICE

(Also, check out our interview with La Dispute’s sound guy, who uses a weird piece of equipment on the road.)

Rooms Of The House is out March 18 from Better Living Records.