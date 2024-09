There’s few tests of a singer’s raw potential like The National Anthem. You learn really quick how good a singer’s voice is, who’s the wheat and who’s the chaffe. At Superbowl 50, Lady Gaga took the stage and blew the crowd away with her rendition of the song. The video shows footage of Levi’s Stadium, troops stationed around the world, and ends with a flyover from the Navy’s Blue Angels. Watch the video below.