Basketball Player Lamar Odom Heard Kanye’s ‘SWISH’ in the Hospital and “Loved It”

Fun fact: We’re almost a year to date when Kanye West dropped ode to North and Donda West “Only One,” and seemingly the first track off his upcoming seventh album, SWISH. Another fun fact: We still don’t know when the album is coming out or if singles “FourFiveSeconds,” “All Day,” and Yeezy-runway recording “Fade” are even on the album. But you know who does know what the album sounds like? Former professional basketball player, Lamar Odom.

Courtesy of a video from TeamKanyeDaily – you know, the guys who were invited to Kim Kardashian’s birthday party – Kim shared with the rest of the Kardashian clan that Kanye played some of the long awaited album for Mr. Odom during a hospital visit. Asking Odom for his thoughts on the songs, he replied, “I loved it.” We understand that Odom was near death a few months ago, but damn Kanye, can’t you share some of the love with us? Or at the very least a CDQ of “Wolves?“ Are we being insensitive? Yeah, yeah we’re being insensitive. Sorry.

Videos by VICE

Kim telling the story of how Kanye played his album for Lamar Odom at the hospital on Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/P1LbeIANhH