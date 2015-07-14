Listen to Lana Del Rey’s New Song “Honeymoon”

We’ve been waiting way too long for new Lana to come into our lives. We saw her at Governors Ball, and despite not being able to hear anything, it was great. Her last record Ultraviolence—for which we premiered the title track’s video—left its lasting impression with delicate yet powerful pop music, showing how far she’s come as a songwriter. The new track “Honeymoon” pushes further. Her voice takes on new qualities almost reminiscint of folksier artists like Joanna Newsome. The song is a five minute ballad, the music swooning into new directions like the soundtrack for your favorite movie.