Watch Lana Del Rey’s New Video For “Music To Watch Boys To”

By now, we’re sure you’ve probably listened to Honeymoon more times than you’d like to admit. In fact, you might even be bummed out that the record is out and there might not be much more Lana to get excited about for a while. Luckily for all of us, she dropped a new video today for her song “Music To Watch Boys To.” The video captures the song’s voyeuristic weirdness, featuring shots of the water, bodies, and other strange gazey tendencies. Hopefully the videos keep getting weird.

Watch the video below, and read our essay on the record right here.