Watch Lana Del Rey’s New Official Music Video, “Ultraviolence”

You should click here now to subscribe to Noisey on YouTube.

Here it is, the much anticipated and haunting new video for the title track from Lana Del Rey’s LP Ultraviolence out now via Interscope/Polydor. Order your copy:

Videos by VICE

Get “Ultraviolence” on iTunes here.

Get “Ultraviolence” Deluxe Version here.

Follow Lana Del Rey on Facebook and Twitter.

More on Lana Del Rey:

“Madision Avenue Harlot” – A Lana Del Rey Song Title Generator

Lana Del Rey and A$AP Rocky Star in “National Anthem”

Watch “Tropico” by Lana Del Rey