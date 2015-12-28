LCD Soundsystem Share (Depressing) New Song “Christmas Will Break Your Heart”

LCD Soundsystem has dodged rumors of reuniting multiple times over the last year, and this probably won’t help them put that rumor to rest. Today, on Christmas Eve, James Murphy has full-on embraced the depressing side of the holidays and has released a new song called “Christmas Will Break Your Heart.” He shared it with a note on the band’s Twitter account, which you can read in full below, and then stream the song (which you can purchase as a last minute stocking stuffer here).

so, there’s been this depressing christmas song i’d been singing to myself for the past 8 years, and every year i wouldn’t remember that i wanted to make it until december, which is just too late to actually record and release a christmas song… but this year, al doyle had a short break between hot chip tours where he could be in nyc, and pat and nancy were home, and tyler agreed to fly out from berlin for a few days, so we all recorded this together, reserved a pressing plant slot, and our friend bob weston was available to master it quickly—so that means, less than 2 weeks after we recorded it, there is actually a christmas 7″, which feels like something that could only have happened a very, very long time ago.

anyway, for the holidays we give you the previous, very long run-on sentence, and this song: “christmas will break your heart”, which is another one of those songs which had about 75 lines of lyrics, though we’ve knocked down to 8 to keep the suicide rate in check.



have fun!

