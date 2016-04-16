LCD Soundsystem Covered David Bowie and Guns N’ Roses During Their Coachella Set

LCD Soundsystem has been reunited for a minute, but last night at Coachella marked their return to a truly huge stage. And with the band’s return to Coachella, they made sure they brought an equally huge show for the fans who have been waiting to see them perform. As a special treat, James Murphy and company belted out a cover of the late great David Bowie’s “Heroes,” a powerful take on the original from one of Bowie’s collaborators. He also took his cover game further, and played a little bit of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” in the midst of the band’s own song, “”New York I Love You.” Both covers were great ways to augment the band’s set, proving exactly why people have been excited for their reunion.

LCD, Heroes. Just for one day. #bowie #lcdsoundsystem A video posted by Graeme Keirstead (@grumstead) on Apr 16, 2016 at 12:46am PDT