Le Muhr’s New Video Finds Existentialism in Florida

“Ge mig drömmar att leva eller gift att dö” is the title track off of the Stockholm-based six-piece indie rock/disco pop group’s latest album. It’s gushing and sincere indie rock propelled by heartfelt vocals and a snappy mixture of pulsing synths and guitar slides, culminating in some jubilant trumpetplay.

Now, it’s pretty clear where Le Muhr was going with the video for their ode to a meaningful life worth living “Ge mig drömmar att leva eller gift att dö” (“Give me dreams to live or poison to die”). It’s filmed in America, the capitalist heart of the world, where all are (sorta) welcome, and yet every man, woman and child must fend for themselves. The Hunger Games of the world. What better place to do a graphic biopsy of capitalism and the dark side of The American Dream to go with this powerful indie statement than the intrinsically hilarious Sunshine State?

Yessir, this video is set in Florida, depicting the heartstring-pulling everyday goings-on of the state’s convertible-loving citizens. But how do all of these people in Florida know Swedish? Is that Bloody Mary guy in the lawn chair some kind of Swedish sleeper agent? Try not to think about that as you nod your head along, get pumped and enjoy contemplating existentialism through the images of people in cowboy hats, human loan advertisements dressed as the Statues of Liberty and a visit to the Twistee Treat.