Everybody Crowd Surf Right Now to This New Leather Corduroys and Vic Mensa Song

Leather Corduroys is a duo made up of Chicago rappers Joey Purp and KAMI. They are nice guys. Earlier this year, they put out a really fun, sometimes stupid and sometimes brilliant mixtape called Season. I’ve spent several evenings this spring just walking around New York and listening to “Adios” on repeat. They are also longtime friends and part of the artistic collective Save Money with a guy named Vic Mensa, who is now a big time rapper on Roc Nation with friends like Kanye West. That was the matter of fact part of this blog post where I soberly stated some basic facts. But here is the important part:

THERE’S A NEW LEATHER CORDUROYS SONG WITH VIC MENSA AND PRODUCED BY IKAZ BOI, MYTH SYZER, PETER COTTONTALE, AND KNOX FORTUNE CALLED “HAVE U EVA” AND HOLY SHIT TURN UP TURN UP HAVE YOU GUYS EVER HEARD ANYTHING THIS COOL OH MAN I WANT TO STAND ON TOP OF A DJ BOOTH SOMEWHERE AND YELL ALONG TO THIS AND THEN CROWD SURF WHICH WOULD BE POSSIBLE BECAUSE IF THIS SONG STARTED PLAYING IN ANY ROOM, EVEN IF THERE WERE ONLY LIKE TWO PEOPLE IN THAT ROOM, THE CROWD WOULD INSTANTLY BE HYPE ENOUGH FOR EVERYONE IN IT TO CROWD SURF ON TOP OF EACH OTHER DANG ALSO VIC MENSA HAS A LINE ABOUT SKIPPING AN INTERVIEW TO HAVE SEX IN THE GREEN ROOM AND ONE ABOUT CRASHING HIS CAR WHICH IS A REAL THING THAT HAPPENED ONCE AND ONE ABOUT BEING ON WIKIPEDIA AND ALSO KAMI HAS A DOPE LINE WHERE HE SAYS “HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A SAVAGE / YOU AIN’T NEVER HAD THE OPTION” AND THEY ALSO ALL HAVE A BUNCH OF COOL LINES ABOUT DRUGS AND SHIT I DON’T KNOW BASICALLY I ALREADY FEEL LIKE I’M AT A CONCERT RIGHT NOW I’M GOING TO BLAST THIS SO LOUD DAMN MUSIC IS COOL CHICAGO RULES.

