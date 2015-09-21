Joanna Newsom Goes Full Medieval Punk on New Single “Leaving the City”

Photo by Annabel Mehran

Joanna Newsom must’ve plugged her harp into a pair of shock paddles or at least a new amp because this frighteningly emotional new song “Leaving the City” revives those bucolic lullabies into some electrifying avant-rock. Her classically medieval sound remains of course, but this time, something is drastically different. We weren’t sure what to expect from Newsom after the first single “Sapokanikan” dropped from her forthcoming fourth album as it seemed a little safe and obvious, but after listening to “Leaving the City,” Newsom is entering new territory with some wild, Kate Bush-inspired, post-rock. Listen to it via the stream below.