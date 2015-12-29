Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister Has Passed Away at Age 70



Photo courtesy of Motörhead

Reports are trickling in that Lemmy Kilmister, iconic frontman of hellraising British rock’n’roll juggernaut Motörhead, has passed away. He turned 70 four days ago, on December 24, 2015, after spending much of this past year battling various health problems. If he truly is gone, rock’n’roll has lost one of its most towering titans.

We’ve reached out to Motörhead’s management to confirm the news, and will update this post once we hear back.

UPDATE: Motörhead has just confirmed that Lemmy lost a battle with “an extremely aggressive” cancer today.

“There is no easy way to say this…our mighty, noble friend Lemmy passed away today after a short battle with an extremely aggressive cancer. He had learnt of the disease on December 26th, and was at home, sitting in front of his favorite video game from The Rainbow which had recently made it’s way down the street, with his family.

We cannot begin to express our shock and sadness, there aren’t words.

We will say more in the coming days, but for now, please…play Motörhead loud, play Hawkwind loud, play Lemmy’s music LOUD.

Have a drink or few.

Share stories.

Celebrate the LIFE this lovely, wonderful man celebrated so vibrantly himself.

HE WOULD WANT EXACTLY THAT.

Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister

1945 -2015

Born to lose, lived to win.”

