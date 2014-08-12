Do You Have no Time to Party on the Weekend? Let Makonnen and Drake Get the Club Up on a Tuesday

For the past couple weeks we’ve been crushing on Makonnen – the self-proclaimed disciple and friend of Lil B who, with lavish beats from producers like Mike Will, Metro Boomin’ and Sonny Digital, has coaxed his way into our temporal-lobe like the second-coming of Future with overly catchy and endearing yelps.

He’s put out a bunch of tracks – one about no longer selling molly, one with Key! that sounds like it was made at 3AM while trapped out in the whip, and one about getting the club going up on a Tuesday because he can’t afford to party on the weekend. Makonnen’s work seems confusing at first; like most of the new artists on the come-up it can be hard to define his work as straight-up rap. But being confusing and throwing curveballs is positive; he’s progressive and pushing the genre forward, which is even more evident now that Drake – the guy that has the power to cosign movements – has jumped on a reworked version of “Tuesday”.

Videos by VICE

Take a listen above and read our interview with Makonnen here.

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @RyanBassil