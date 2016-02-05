Let RDG Suck You Into a Singularity of Evil Dubstep With New Track “Rise ft. Sun of Selah”

Denmark’s own Ruben Dag Nielsen a.k.a. RDG has once again managed to dish out some high-quality dubstep. Throughout his career, RDG’s numerous contributions to the hard-thumping world of heavy dubstep have earned him significant attention and respect on the scene.

The Copenhagen-based producer’s new track “Rise ft. Sun Of Selah” is the opening track on the soon to be released Lost on Earth vol. 1 – a brilliant collaboration between RDG and classic dubstepper K Man. The album is set to be released on the label Circle Vision. “Rise” is a dark and sinister track that will will suck you into a black hole of heavy bass and trippy vibes. The stepping bass line blended with Sun of Selah’s hypnotic voice creates a primo club tune that is absoultely perfect track for all of you 5 Panel cap-wearing dub-heads we know are out there.