Let’s Dance: Watch Sylvan Esso’s Premiere for “Coffee”

I’ve been pretty obsessed with duo Sylvan Esso since “Hey Mami” snuck online last year. Seemingly recorded on a buzzy city street corner, the lissome vocal loops and rounds—which recall early Feist and Regina Spektor—combined with quaking synths collude together to create a song that had the back of my thighs tingling. (I can always tell when something is special when my thighs throw in their opinion.) Today the pair—that’s Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, release their double A-side single which includes the sweet skipping cadences of “Coffee,” which dropped on Soundcloud.

Sylvan Esso Tour Dates

Videos by VICE

26th March: London, UK – Oval Space ~

12th May: London, UK –Village Underground*

~ w/ Tycho

* w/ tUnE-yArDs

“Coffee/Dress” 12″ is out today.

Sylvan Esso’s self-titled LP is out on 5.13. via Partisan Records.

Related:

Oh so you like choreography? Haim’s video for “If I Could Change Your Mind” is the best for dancing around your bedroom to.