Lets All Remember the Time Metallica Butchered Kim Larsen Onstage

If Metallica wasn’t already easy enough to make fun of for you, this recently resurfaced video should help you out. Recorded back in 2009, when Metallica played Forum in Copenhagen, the blurry/crappy phone camera lens captures a moment of pure comedic gold: Lars Ulrich attempting to cover Kim Larsen’s ‘Kvinde Min’.

There are so many delightful aspects of musical butchery in this, we really aren’t sure which one we should pick as our favorite. For one, there’s the fact that Lars sounds a bit like what you’d imagine a very perplexed raccoon would sound like if it tried to sing. There’s also the actual length of his cover version: poor Lars lasted less than 20 seconds before he presumably decided that destroying a song that epitomizes Danish culture wasn’t the best move considering his chemical balance at time. Speaking of chemical balance: not pointing any accusatory fingers here at James Hetfield, but you don’t abandon the drums, start ranting a little bit and then go “So, uh, I forgot what we were doing” without the assistance of something white and powdery.

Anyway, really hope Kim Larsen had a nice little chuckle at this one. STAY METAL, METALLICA.