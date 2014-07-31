Liberia’s New Ebola Outbreak

West Africa is being plagued by a new outbreak of Ebola – a terrifying disease that causes its victims to bleed to death from the inside out. Ebola has no cure, and the latest epidemic is spreading fast.

VICE News visited Liberia, where many feel the outbreak began in the bushmeat markets of Lofa. Western scientists feel that the consumption and preparation of meat from monkeys, fruit bats and other forest animals is behind the transmission of Ebola, and possibly a new supervirus – which, if left uncontrolled, could kill a third of the world’s population.