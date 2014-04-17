Life As an Illegal Immigrant in Greece

Greece has always been a gateway for immigrants searching for what they assumed would be a better life in Europe. But many of those who have crossed illegally into Greece have found that they have traded one bad situation for another. Refugees from war-torn countries like Syria and Afghanistan are finding themselves stuck in a country that is not only battling an economic crisis but is witnessing a rise in anti-immigrant violence – exemplified by the nationalist political party, the Golden Dawn.



VICE News’ Alex Miller travelled from Athens to the western port of Patras to find out what it’s like to be trapped in a country you never wanted to be in in the first place.