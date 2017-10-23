Lil B aflyser festivaloptræden efter at have fået tæsk af A Boogie wit da Hoodie og hans venner

Denne artikel er oprindeligt udgivet af Noisey USA

Lil B aflyste sit sæt til Rolling Loud-festivalen i Mountain View i går, efter han hævdede, at rapperen A Boogie wit da Hoodie var blandt de 10 mennesker, der overfaldt ham i backstage-området, lige før han gik på, og stjal hans udstyr. Lil B kom selv med udtalelsen på scenen:

“Hey man, A Boogie and his whole crew just jumped me in the back, man and beat me up in the back, man. That shit crazy, man. But I’mma tell y’all like this: it’s all love, I don’t promote violence, I’m never with the violence. So I love them and it’s all good, you feel me? It’s all good. I said something about Boogie’s music and they all got mad and they jumped me about that so it’s all good. I’m still here. I got jumped by like 10 motherfuckers. Me by myself. It’s all love though. Like I said, it’s all love. And I got love for everybody. So I just wanted to tell y’all because they stole my shit and everything so I can’t even do my show ’cause they stole my shit. Hey, but I say it’s all love though and I love them and I love y’all. This is just a testament to show just ’cause somebody do something to y’all don’t mean you got to retaliate. It don’t matter. God is good, I’m alive. We all alive! It’s your boy, Lil B shout-outs to the Based God! Hey, new Lil B music soon man. I’m about to hit this doctor make sure I’m all good, man. These niggas fucked me up. Let’s get it.”

En video, der umiddelbart synes at have fanget episoden, kom i omløb på sociale medier og blev retweetet af Lil B. Videoteksten påstår, at Lil B blev overfaldet af A Boogie, Philadelphia-rapperen PnB Rock og begge deres crews:

Noisey har taget kontakt til A Boogies pressefolk for at få en kommentar på sagen. Denne artikel vil blive opdateret, hvis og når vi hører nærmere.

