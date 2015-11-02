Lil B Celebrates Lil B and Fires Shots at The Weeknd in a New Video

If Drake is the only rapper who could pull off a video like “Hotline Bling”, then Lil B is the only rapper who could pull off anything on Lil B’s YouTube channel. One of the most prolific artists outside of prison, The Based God has dropped a vegan emoji app, a mixtape with Chance The Rapper, and appeared on CNN to weigh in on the current American presidential campaign in 2015 alone. We haven’t had too much in the way of music videos, but last night he dropped a lil something new titled “4 Tha Record * Music Video * WOW LIL B WILL SPEAK HIS MIND” and it features everything you could expect from someone whose most popular track (arguably) sees him hanging out in a pet shop and spitting bars about how much he loves life.

Not deviating from inspirational form, “4 Tha Record” mostly sees Lil B getting turnt outside a house in Delaware whilst pretending to be on the phone and making clear the things he can’t respect – like fake suckers, baby mama drama, and Abel Tesfaye (“Fuck The Weeknd put that on record”). In case you were wondering where he’s coming from, there’s also a really great bit where he stands in the middle of the street in Christ pose with the inspirational quote “Lil B has changed the world and music” by Lil B added in pink type below.

TYBG.

