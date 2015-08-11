Lil B Went on CNN to Speak About Changing Support from Hillary Clinton to Bernie Sanders

Lil B is a rapper, writer, Based God, and constant source of positivity. Today, he went on CNN’s program “The Newsroom” to speak of his support for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, after switching his choice from Hillary Clinton (originally declared, of course, in the song “Bitch I’m Bill Clinton”: “Shout outs to Hillary Clinton. You gonna win that presidency”).

How do these political people running for government not follow one black person over Twitter? But Bernie @BernieSanders follows me – Lil B — Lil B From The Pack (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) July 15, 2015

I herd Bernie @BernieSanders @SenSanders marched against segregation in the 60s which was not long ago! I love that brave dude! – Lil B — Lil B From The Pack (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) July 15, 2015

As much as I want to a woman leading the USA, right now it’s all about Bernie @BernieSanders @SenSanders he’s the real he loves us – Lil B — Lil B From The Pack (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) July 15, 2015

Lil B explained his support for Sanders, and how he uses his fans to learn about larger issues and candidates he was unaware of. “The people that support Lil B and support my music, they’re so eccentric and they have a lot of different viewpoints. When people come to me and bring things to my attention, I start to really pay attention because I know these people are special. A lot of people started talking to me about Bernie Sanders and they were like, hey, you gotta pay attention. I started paying attention a little bit more.”

Still, there’s no hard feelings for Hillary. “I’m not against Hillary Clinton,” he clarified. “I support the Clinton legacy. Bill Clinton, I support him so much, I love Hillary on top.” He added, dispelling understandable concerns, “Hillary Clinton is not cursed. I’ll continue to watch and see, but no. All love to Hillary.”

One of the talking points the two hit was Lil B’s support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

“They need to be spoken about,” he told host Brooke Baldwin. “A lot of people suppress these things. I am a victim of suppressing these things. I tend to turn the cheek on black violence because it’s been normalized to me. And I feel horrible about that. So I commend the people that are takin a stance and fighting.”

He also weighed in on the recent interruptions of Sanders’ campaign stops.

“Bernie handled the Black Lives Matter demonstration where they actually interrupted his speech,” he said. “I think he handled it very classy. He didn’t leave the stage. He let them speak. He was onstage with these ladies that felt the urgency to really speak. And they’re brave, you know.”

The host Brooke Baldwin also asked why he’s become a beacon of light and hope for so many.

“Well, you know, just me being honest. My range reaching everybody from the poorest of the poor to the richest of the rich to the middle class. Just me being honest and putting that into music and spreading love through music, having fun. You know, just really being myself. Priding myself on being myself.”

In a time where many rappers ignore political issues altogether, it’s refreshing to see The Based God honest in his choices and opinions, even when he switches it up to other sides.

