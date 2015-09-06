Stream Lil Durk’s “Like Me” Remix Featuring Lil Wayne, Jeremih, and Fetty Wap



Photo courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

“Like Me” was one of the highlights of Chicago rapper (and friend of Noisey) Lil Durk’s debut album Remember the Name, and this weekend he drops a star-studded remix to the Jeremih assisted original. Lil Wayne jumps in first with an opening verse full of some of the funniest sex metaphors he’s made in recent memory (“I hit her ass up with that Woodstock/ I Lollapalooza her good spot”), and hip-hop’s man of the moment Fetty Wap, who just remade Lil Durk and Chief Keef’s “Decline” a few days ago, briefly steals the show with his verse-that-somehow-all-hook attack before Durk claims center stage. Stream the “Like Me” remix below.