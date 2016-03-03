Listen to 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s New Collaboration “Gotta Love”

We’ve been waiting for a bit to hear the new album from 2 Chainz and Lil’ Wayne, Collegrove, and today we got a solid taste of the record with the track “Gotta Love.” The song is fucking big, the beat is drowning in bass and massive sounds. Wayne and 2 Chainz bounce perfectly off of each other, an autotuned Wayne beginning the song and leaving 2 Chainz the room to drop an equally solid voice. It’s a great sample of what’s to come on their upcoming collab record, Collegrove. You’ll be able to hear more of that project tonight on Beats 1 at 10PM EST on Collegrove Radio.