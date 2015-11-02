Lil Wayne Announces He’s Releasing a Sequel to a Classic And Debuts Drake and Future Freestyle

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V was supposed to be released exactly one year ago this week. In the months that’ve passed without an official album, Wayne has tweeted that he’s been held “hostage” by his record label, shots were fired at his Miami home (or at least it seemed like they were, until it later turned out to be a kid hoaxing a SWAT team), his tour bus was shot up in Atlanta (leading to both his label boss Birdman and Young Thug being named in an indictment), he released a mixtape called The Free Weezy Album, and he’s appeared as a playable character in the new Tony Hawk.

It’s been a busy twelve months for the young stunner – and despite there being no firm release date for Tha Carter V, Wayne is continuing to work on new music. Last night he announced No Ceilings 2 – the sequel to his much loved mixtape No Ceilings – will be released on Thanksgiving.

Let’s do it…Thxgiving…lets eat! pic.twitter.com/jEsXwIyczd — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 2, 2015

And that’s not all…

Over the weekend Lil Wayne reportedly aired out some new tracks from No Ceilings 2. Among them is a freestyle over Drake and Future’s “Where Ya At”, which comes a few months after Wayne’s debuted his version of Drake’s track “Back to Back”.

