Lil Wayne Drops Mic, Storms out of Cannabis Cup Performance After Four Songs

Lil Wayne stormed out of a performance at a Cannabis Cup event in San Bernadino last night after just four songs, dropping the mic and saying “don’t you ever, ever, ever, as me to do this shit again.” Wayne’s performance, which came after those of Latin hip-hop/rock group Ozomatli and believer of YouTube videos B.O.B., came in well below the hour-long set that Cannabis Cup organizers say he was contractually obliged to give.

High Times, who are behind the event, said in a statement that they “have no idea why, after a stellar performance by B.o.B, Lil Wayne suddenly ended his performance after just four songs when he was contractually committed to performing for an hour for the fans. We are truly baffled by why Lil Wayne would do this in front of thousands of Cannabis Cup attendees—in total disregard for his fans—and are awaiting an explanation from his team.”

Video obtained by TMZ shows Wayne falling out of the track and ranting at somebody side stage, stressing that he never wants to perform at such an event again. Then, after a couple songs, he’s gone, mic dropped.



Update 14:31: High Times have released another, slightly updated statement on the matter. It’s printed below in full:

