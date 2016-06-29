A Journal of Lil Wayne’s Time in Prison Will Be Released in October

Lil Wayne was given a one year sentence in jail in March 2010, which he served in Rikers Island after he’d pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a criminal weapon. While there, the self-described alien and critically adored rap legend spent his time listening to music (he would later be found guilty of possessing an MP3 player, charger, and headphones), reading the bible, working out, and responding to letters from his adoring fanbase, which were posted up on the fan-ran site weezythanxyou.com.

In the years following Wayne’s time in Rikers Island, there’s also been talk of him releasing a prison memoir to be called Gone ‘Til November, named after the date that he was released, as he eventually served only eight months of his twelve month sentence. But since that book was announced in 2012, not much has happened. Until… now. A pre-order for a book of the same name has appeared on the Apple Store, the Barnes and Noble website, the Penguin website, and on a bunch of other reputable sites. The best part? It’s due to be released later this year on October 11. Here’s what the bio for the book says on the Apple website:

“From rap superstar Lil Wayne comes the long-awaited GONE ‘TIL NOVEMBER, a deeply personal and revealing account of his time spent incarcerated on Rikers Island for eight months in 2010.”