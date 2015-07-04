Lil Wayne’s ‘Free Weezy Album’ Is Out Now… On Tidal

Lil Wayne’s had an eventful year, beefing with everyone from Birdman, for allegedly halting the release of his upcoming Tha Carter V album, to Young Thug, who audaciously announced his own Carter 6 before Wayne could drop the fifth installment (until he was sued into changing the title). While Wayne sorts out his legal issues, he’s given us the Free Weezy Album, fifteen tracks of the warbling and toilet humor that have become 2010s Weezy’s trademark. FWA‘s the fruit of the Tidal parnership Wayne’s been threatening all year, so you’ll have to stream it there for now, unless you have a better idea. The guest list is modest (Jeezy, Wiz, Young Money newcomer Euro and a whooole bunch of names you might not know but maybe should), and like January’s Sorry 4 the Wait 2, it feels slight, a stopgap release following another stopgap release, like the good shit, if there’s any left, is on the proper studio album.