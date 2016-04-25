Lil Yachty Endorses Bernie, Talks Politics with CNN



Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is the voice of the youth. And, at 18, he’s now old enough to vote in his first election! Perhaps even a couple of his fans are, too. So where does Lil Yachty stand on the presidential election currently captivating America? Well, statistically, given the trends of the 18-24 voting block, you can probably guess. Won over by Lil B’s pro-Sanders rhetoric last year, Yachty is feeling the Bern.

In an interview with CNN, Yachty explains his political choice: “Right now I’m rooting for Bernie Sanders. Not just because he was, you know, with the Civil Rights movement, but just because of everything he stands for.” He goes on to add:

A lot of my fans tell me all the time, they don’t feel like their voice matters. I think people are just following the masses, and I don’t think they really even know what each side holds. By next election hopefully I’ll have such—not power, but I’ll be on a level where I can step out and talk about it. I wanna say it’s important that you vote. Just to get out there. Everybody’s voice matters. Just make sure you register, and if not, if you’re not gonna vote, at least take the time to do some homework on what’s going on.

While a Sanders nomination looks like a long shot at this point, there’s no telling which way the winds of change might blow an errant vessel at sea. And either way, Yachty makes a good point: Make sure to vote this year. Boat or die! The election is only one night, but if you don’t vote and your candidate loses, well, it could get cold like Minnesota mighty quick in our great country. Voting: It’s lit! Watch the CNN interview below:

