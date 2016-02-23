The New Massive Attack Video is Some Sort of Black Mirror Style Nightmare

Who would’ve thought it? Massive Attack, the great denizens of the comedown, the champions of the glorious vitamin c-soaked ressurection, have returned with a track that somehow channels Young Thug. Or at least they kinda have. The vocals themselves have been contributed by Scottish group Young Fathers (winners of the Mercury Prize 2014, lest we forget!), who yelp their way through the drone-heavy track like a pack of wolves leaning in toward the full moon.

Then it twists. The Fathers evaporate into the mist of the track, and it starts to take a turn into the sort of heavy, all-encompassing tracks Massive Attack are known for. The track’s taken from the group’s Ritual Spirit EP, which is available now, and you can watch the warped Black Mirror style video for it below.