Hear Novelist, Skepta, and Half the Grime Scene Swap Bars in a Legendary Two Hour Set

Lewisham grime don and young street politician Novelist turned nineteen yesterday. When most kids turn nineteen, they seize the opportunity to splash out on a couple of bottles at the club, to go out for dinner with the fam. Essentially: anything that involves eating and/or drinking. For the super-fans out there wondering whether Novelist had a birthday cake, we can’t tell you. That’s a secret. However, we can confirm that for his birthday, he has gifted you with a radio set that’s so legendary, so ridiculous, you should probably wrap yourself in bubble wrap because you’re about to be hit really hard with how deep it goes in. It’s history in the making.

The whole thing took place at Radar Radio – which is fast becoming the go-to station in London for grime’s premiere up-and-coming artists – where Novelist had requested a set for his birthday, having already played there before. From there, shit went off. The set ran way, way past Novelist’s alloted running time – clocking off after four hours in total – because so many heads kept rolling through. Skepta, P Money, Chip, Jammer, AJ Tracey, Big Zuu, Spitz, Shorty, Jay Amo, Ets, YGG, Vision, Hiltz, Mic Ty, Blakey, Blackz, Desperado, you name it. If they make grime, they were probably there. Plus, Courts, Travis T and Grandmixxer on the decks.

Those names should solidify Nov’s set in the hallowed halls of the gods, but if they’re not enough, then Risky Roadz – arguably grime’s most legendary DVD series, battling it out with Lord of the Mics – were down filming the whole thing too. Look:

Radar said: “This set was something special as only Nov could bring through OGs like Skepta, P Money, Chip and Jammer, and have them spitting side by side with the likes of AJ Tracey, Big Zuu, YGG and The Vision.” So in a further effort to wet your taste-buds, here’s a video AJ Tracey posted on his Instagram.

Big g @skeptagram inside A video posted by AJ Tracey (@ajtrcy) on Jan 20, 2016 at 2:06pm PST



So I guess, by now, you lot are gagging to hear the set? We’ve got you. Here’s two hours from the Radar Radio Mixcloud.

Listen below:

You can find Radar Radio on Twitter. Or listen to them here. They’re broadcasting throughout the day and night.