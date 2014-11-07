Listen to a Mix From Livin’ Proof’s DJ Khalil Ahead of Their Seventh Birthday

We’ve always been big fans of Livin’ Proof. The London-based night has been going for almost seven years and in that time we’ve organised a football match between them and Flatbush Zombies; they’ve torn up our boat party at Outlook; and Danny Brown visited one of their nights when we showed him around London for 24 hours.

Anyway, in two weeks time (Friday 21), they’ll be holding their seventh birthday bash. Khalil, Budgie, Snips, Rags; they’re all going to be there. Hoping to wet your appetite before then, here’s a mix from Khalil featuring a butt-load of rap.

Tracklist:

“Luchini VIP” – Rashad x Spinn x Taso

“Love 4 Life Melody” – Jeedeci

“Gotta Have It” – Jay Z & Kanye West

“Swimming Pools / Backseat Freestyle” – Kendrick Lamar

“Collard Greens (ft. Kendrick Lamar)” – Schoolboy Q

“So Fresh, So Clean” – Outkast

“Blouses” – Mr. Carmack

“Sock It 2 Me (Kaytranada Remix)” – Missy Elliot

“You Don’t Love Me” – Dawn Penn

“Xxplosive” – Dr Dre

“0 – 100” – Drake

“BTSTU” – Jai Paul

“Words” – Trim

“Ghetto Kyote” – Kamikaze

“First Mark” – Lil Siva

“Pony (eSenTRIK Remix)” – Ginuwine

“Silo Pass (Sir Spyro Remix)” – Bok Bok

“That’s Not Me” – Skepta

“No Qualms” – Wiley

“Stacks VIP” – C.Z.

“Attak (ft. Danny Brown)” – Rustie

“Chimes” – Hudson Mohawke

“Work Remix” – A$AP Ferg

“Trophies” – Drake

“Wimme Nah” – Vic Mensa

“You Owe Me (Sango Edit)” – Nas

“Do You… (Cashmere Cat Remix)” – Miguel

“Pay (For What)” – Mr. Carmack

“Mercy” – Kanye West

“Move On Up” – Curtis Mayfield