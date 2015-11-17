Listen to a New Adele Song Called “When We Were Young”

Adele’s third studio album, 25, comes out on Friday and on top of single-handedly solving the universal problem of what to get for everyone you know for Christmas, it’s also shaping up to be pretty great. Following “Hello”, which broke records in a way that made Taylor Swift’s 1989 look like a Shane Ward comeback, Adele just released a new piano-driven ballad called “When We Were Young”. No, it’s not a cover of The Killers’ 2006 indie clubnight closer, but it is performed live at The Church – because Adele’s voice is so good she can just show up, belt out a song that requires a superhuman level of skillful control in one take, and send it straight for mastering.

Watch below.