Listen to a Previously Unreleased Earl Sweatshirt Song, “Mirror”

Last year, Earl Sweatshirt released what is probably the best record of his young career, I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside. The success and hype of his record isn’t stopping him from producing new music, as seen with the leak of this new song “Mirror.” It’s further progression of his craft, featuring a distorted sample reverberating around his lyrics.

Earl talked about the track last year on Pitchfork, saying “‘Grief’ could’ve been the last song on the album. What’s fucked, though, is that the tracklist got fucked up. There was a song that’s so crucial for the balance of the album called “Mirror” that was supposed to come right after “Faucet”; as far as the mom dynamic thing goes, the juxtaposition of “Mirror” against “Faucet” was so crucial, but the fucking sample didn’t get cleared. I’m gonna put it out, though.”