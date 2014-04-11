Here’s a New Track from Grace Jones!

Queen of the dance, Grace Jones, is set to release a remastered version of her iconic album, Nightclubbing. The rework of the 1981 release features classic cuts such as “Pull Up To The Bumper” and “Feel Up”, along with some previously unheard gems, including the above premiere of “If You Wanna Be My Lover”.

Nightclubbing was a defining album for Grace Jones, and since her domination, her influence is undeniably present within a mass of current stars including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and MIA.

To celebrate this month’s Record Store Day (April 19), Nightclubbing will be available as a special 12” featuring an unreleased Gary Numan cover of “Me! I Disconnect From You”. This, along with the double vinyl edition were mastered and cut at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Nightclubbing is out April 28 in CD, 2CD, 2LP, Digital and Blu Ray DVD formats.